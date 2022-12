A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.

Police said the man who died was a window washer who fell from several stories from a scaffold.

They have not yet released the victim's name.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.