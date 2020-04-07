White House Has Designated DC-Baltimore Area as ‘Emerging Hot Spot’ for Virus, Hogan Says

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the Trump administration has recognized the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor as an “emerging hot spot” for coronavirus cases.

Hogan said he flagged the entire state of Maryland to the White House plus the city of Baltimore and 11 counties in particular: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and Queen Anne's.

These hot spots demand “urgent federal attention,” the governor said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We have succeeded in convincing the Trump administration to designate the greater Baltimore-Washington Corridor as a priority,” he said.

The number of cases in Maryland, particularly in the D.C.-Baltimore area, has grown fast, the data shows.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,371 cases of the virus had been diagnosed statewide. One hundred-three people had died.

Additionally, “strike teams” made up of members of the National Guard and health officials will respond to Maryland nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the governor said.

The strike teams will bring triage emergency care and supplies to nursing homes after virus cases were diagnosed at 90 facilities in the state, Hogan said, describing the teams as the first of their kind nationally.

"The goal here is not to replace a nursing home's medical and clinical team, but to provide immediate support and assistance to help protect residents of these facilities,” the governor said.

