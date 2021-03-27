Where to See Cherry Blossom Trees in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Washington, D.C.'s, most famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are nearing peak bloom, but officials are discouraging people from visiting the famous landmark as a public health measure.

But you can see some gorgeous cherry trees in bloom and snap those flower-filled spring Instagram shots all around the D.C. area — maybe even just a short walk away. Remember to bring a mask and maintain your social distance.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Where are you blossom spotting in 2021? Tag @nbcwashington on Instagram and Twitter or email isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured

Here are spots to see the cherry blossom trees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.

U.S. National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

The Arboretum has created a tour showing 27 stops to see cherry blossoms. It highlights the diversity of the trees. Here's how to download the app or get a paper version of the guide.

Photo by Paul McClure, Flickr.com, used with permission.

American University

4400 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

The American University campus in Northwest D.C. is a designated arboretum with over 3,000 trees of all types — including collections of cherry trees.

Oxon Run Park

1200 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

This park could give the Tidal Basin a serious challenge: More than 200 cherry blossom trees have been planted there.

The Wharf

760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Stroll down The Wharf of grab a restaurant table outside, then look out across the Washington Channel for some cherry blossom views. You could also rent a kayak or canoe or board the Cherry Blossom Water Taxi. Bonus: Check out Anime Movie Days to celebrate the connection to Japanese culture.

Maryland

Brookside Gardens

Various locations

Twenty-five of Montgomery County's public parks have cherry blossoms trees, as you can see on this map. Brookside Gardens is a standout spot because it has 26 Yoshino and weeping cherry trees that are particularly impressive — look in the Gude Garden. Peak bloom comes around April 1.

Centennial Park (Howard County)

1000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

Cherry trees have been planted in three spots in Centennial Park in Howard County. View some from your car, or walk the Lake Loop. Here's a map.

National Harbor

Oxon Hill, Maryland

National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, now boasts 200 cherry trees of their own.

Fort McHenry

2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, Maryland

The grounds of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, host cherry blossom trees. While the visitor's center is closed, you can still visit the site.

NPS

Virginia

Founder's Park

351 N Union St, Alexandria, Virginia

At Founder’s Park in Alexandria, you can take in fresh air, overlook the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.

Photo: Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria At Founder's Park in Alexandria, you can take in fresh air, overlook the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, Virginia

Nearly 100 acres of a wide array of plants comprise Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia, but in the springtime, it becomes a haven of cherry blossoms for you to see. The parks are open during social distancing measures, but programs are canceled.

Shutterstock

Van Gogh Bridge on Lake Anne

The Green Trail, Reston, Virginia

This spot is for the photographers: The few cherry trees around the bridge make a gorgeous photo backdrop. To get there, follow Reston's Green Trail over Lake Anne.