During Cherry Blossoms' Peak Bloom, Tidal Basin Access to Be Limited

Access to the Tidal Basin in D.C.'s East and West Potomac Parks will be limited during the cherry blossoms' peak blooming period due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Tuesday.

The limited access will apply to people on foot as well as those in vehicles.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While the start and end dates will depend on arrival of the blossoms' peak bloom, the restrictions are currently projected to fall between about March 26 and April 12. Peak bloom is predicted for early April.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains how weather affects the timing of the cherry blossoms' peak bloom.

The NPS said it will post updates on its website and on Facebook, Twitter (@NationalMallNPS) and Instagram (@NationalMallNPS).

Closed roads and areas are expected to include:

Ohio Drive SW from Buckeye Drive SW (Washington Channel side) to Independence Avenue SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

the Tidal Basin walking trail

Northbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)

Southbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

Thomas Jefferson Memorial

Tidal Basin paddle boats

All curbside parking and parking lots within the closure area

The NPS said it is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and D.C.'s health department and in consultation with its own Office of Public Health.

"The public is reminded that cherry blossom trees can be viewed at sites and parks throughout Washington, DC and are encouraged to virtually experience the trees at the Tidal Basin this year through a variety of online opportunities," the NPS said in its press release Tuesday.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival has been reimagined to include virtual events, as well as in-person experiences that allow for social distancing, such as the Petal Porch Parade.

You can also watch the online BloomCam, which will provide a live, real-time look at the Tidal Basin starting Wednesday.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.