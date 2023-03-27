What's That Smell? Burning Odor Puzzles DC, Maryland, Virginia Residents

Residents around the DMV are noticing a strange burning smell throughout the region on Monday.

The odor had people in Fairfax County, Arlington, D.C. and Prince George's County wondering if there was a fire near their neighborhood -- but the smoke and the smell actually came from much farther away.

According to the National Weather Service, the most likely source of the smell is a wildfire in Tyrrell County, North Carolina -- just west of the Outer Banks region.

The fire, dubbed the "Last Resort" fire by the North Carolina Forest Service, is burning at about 5,200 acres and is 34% contained. The NCFS first shared information about the fire on Saturday, when it was at 4,500 acres.

Are you smelling smoke this afternoon? The smell may be associated with a wildfire in eastern NC. Southerly winds are bringing the smoke northward. Smoke should clear out from west to east this evening with the wind shifting to the northwest. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 27, 2023

The NWS believes that the direction of the wind, which is blowing in a slight curve northeast out from the North Carolina coast, then back northwest towards the DMV region, is bringing smoke towards D.C.

With that smoke comes the burning odor that local residents have noticed.

Fire authorities in Fairfax County, Arlington and D.C. released statements as they investigated the source of the smell. Residents in Prince George's County have also reported the stench, and News4 is awaiting a statement from Prince George's authorities.

The smoke has made the air quality in the DMV region slightly worse, but it is not unsafe to breathe, according to NASA scientists and air quality expert Ryan Stauffer.

Unfortunately for DMV residents, the weather is locking the smoke and the smell at the surface, and there's not much that can be done beyond waiting for the wind to change directions again.

Luckily, News4 meteorologist Amelia Draper says winds are already starting to change directions, and forecasts a continued change into Monday night, which should clear the air.