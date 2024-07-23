What you need to know about road closures for Netanyahu visit

Protest signs and the barricades around the Israeli Embassy have become a fixture since October. The next few days will see the number of protests swell as thousands are expected to descend upon D.C. in protest of the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group “The Answer” is expecting as many as 10,000 protesters to rally and march in the District starting Wednesday, with busloads coming from as far away as Indiana and Michigan. There’ll be lots of signage and security.

D.C. officials are warning drivers of road closures and parking restrictions this week due to a dignitary visit.

Officials said people should be prepared for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in downtown D.C. and around the U.S. Capitol. Street closures and listed times could change, they said.

Drivers could hit delays downtown and around the U.S. Capitol and may want to consider other routes. Anyone driving in these areas should be careful because there could be an increase of foot traffic, police and the D.C. Department of Transportation said in a release.

The following streets are posted as "Emergency: No Parking" through Saturday at 3 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street NW

2600 block of I Street NW

The following streets are closed to vehicles through Friday, July 26 at 6 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) from Virginia Avenue NW to F Street NW

F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to K Street NW

2600 block of I Street NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

The following restrictions will impact the area of the United States Capitol:

The following streets will be posted as "Emergency: No Parking" Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 3rd Street NW

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street SW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Jefferson Drive NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

Madison Drive NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

The following street will be closed to vehicles Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW

Any vehicles parked in violation of "no parking" signs will be ticketed and towed.