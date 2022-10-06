D.C.

What to Know About Casting Your DC Mail-In Ballot and Where to Drop it Off

The DC Board of Elections has sent out mail-in ballots to all registered voters. Here's what to know and where to drop off the ballots

By Gina Cook

Registered voters in Washington, D.C., should soon receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election.

The D.C. Board of Elections began mailing out the ballots on Monday.

DC Mail-In Ballot Instructions

Voters can go here to ensure that they receive their ballot at the correct address.

The Board of Elections says voters should check that they have all the contents of their mail-in ballots once they receive them, including the ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a postage prepaid return ballot envelope and an instruction sheet with an "I Voted" sticker.

It's also important to check that the ballot corresponds with the voter's Ward. If a resident received the wrong ballot, they should call 1-866-328-6837.

Voters must use a blue or black ink pen to fill in the oval next to their choices on the ballot.

Residents don't have to vote on every contest on the ballot, and they can write in someone’s name on the blank “write-in” line and fill in the oval to the left of that line if the person is not listed on the ballot.

Go here for instructions on how to properly seal your ballot.

Where to Drop Off DC Mail-In Ballots

Drop boxes will be open starting Oct. 14 at these 55 locations throughout the city:

Ward 1

Frank D. Reeves Center
2000 14th Street NW

Mt. Pleasant Library
3160 16th Street NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center
3100 14th Street NW

BB&T/Truist Bank (Park Area)
1801 Adams Mill Road NW

Banneker Community Center
2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Ward 2

Georgetown Library
3260 R Street NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library
901 G Street NW

West End Library
2301 L Street NW

CVS (P Street side of the building)
1637 P Street NW

Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro
2301 I Street NW

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
1630 7th Street NW

Ward 3

Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street NW

Chevy Chase Library
5625 Connecticut Avenue NW

Tenley-Friendship Library
4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Cleveland Park Library
3310 Connecticut Avenue NW

Palisades Library
4901 V Street NW

Second District Police Station
3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Ward 4

Hattie Holmes Welness Center
324 Kennedy Street NW

Petworth Library
4200 Kansas Avenue NW

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
7420 Georgia Avenue NW

Fourth District Police Station
6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Lamond Recreation Center
20 Tuckerman Street NE

Takoma Park Neighborhood Library
416 Cedar Street NW

Ward 5

Woodridge Library
1801 Hamlin Street NE

UDC Community College @Backus
5171 South Dakota Avenue NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School
1800 Perry Street NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street NE

Dunbar High School
101 N Street NW

Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)
1309 5th Street NE

Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)
625 Monroe Street NE

Harry Thomas Recreation Center
1743 Lincoln Road NE

Ward 6

Northeast Library
330 7th Street NE

Southwest Library
900 Wesley Place SW

Eastern Market
225 7th Street SE

BOE Headquarters
1015 Half Street SE

DCPS Headquarters
1200 First Street NE

Payne Elementary School
1445 C Street SE

Ward 7

Capital View Library
5001 Central Avenue SE

Deanwood Library
1350 49th Street NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
3935 Benning Road NE

Francis A. Gregory Library
3660 Alabama Avenue SE

Sixth District Police Station
5002 Hayes Street NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)
4525 Benning Road SE

Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot)
3202 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Ridge Road Community Center
830 Ridge Road SE

Rosedale Library
1701 Gales Street NE

Ward 8

Anacostia Library
1800 Good Hope Road SE

Parklands-Turner Library
1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
115 Atlantic Street SW

Seventh District Police Station
2455 Alabama Avenue SE

The ARC
1901 Mississippi Avenue SE

Department of Human Services
2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Hendley Elementary School
425 Chesapeake Street SE

Patterson Elementary School
4399 South Capitol Terrace SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center
1812 Erie Street SE

Voters can also return their voted mail-in ballot via USPS. It must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 15.

Finally, they can also take the ballots in person to any vote center during the early voting period or on Election Day.

