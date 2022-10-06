What to Know About Casting Your DC Mail-In Ballot and Where to Drop it Off

Registered voters in Washington, D.C., should soon receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election.
The D.C. Board of Elections began mailing out the ballots on Monday.
DC Mail-In Ballot Instructions
Voters can go here to ensure that they receive their ballot at the correct address.
The Board of Elections says voters should check that they have all the contents of their mail-in ballots once they receive them, including the ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a postage prepaid return ballot envelope and an instruction sheet with an "I Voted" sticker.
It's also important to check that the ballot corresponds with the voter's Ward. If a resident received the wrong ballot, they should call 1-866-328-6837.
Voters must use a blue or black ink pen to fill in the oval next to their choices on the ballot.
Residents don't have to vote on every contest on the ballot, and they can write in someone’s name on the blank “write-in” line and fill in the oval to the left of that line if the person is not listed on the ballot.
Go here for instructions on how to properly seal your ballot.
Where to Drop Off DC Mail-In Ballots
Drop boxes will be open starting Oct. 14 at these 55 locations throughout the city:
Ward 1
Frank D. Reeves Center
2000 14th Street NW
Mt. Pleasant Library
3160 16th Street NW
Columbia Heights Shopping Center
3100 14th Street NW
BB&T/Truist Bank (Park Area)
1801 Adams Mill Road NW
Banneker Community Center
2500 Georgia Avenue NW
Ward 2
Georgetown Library
3260 R Street NW
Martin Luther King Jr. Library
901 G Street NW
West End Library
2301 L Street NW
CVS (P Street side of the building)
1637 P Street NW
Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro
2301 I Street NW
Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
1630 7th Street NW
Ward 3
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street NW
Chevy Chase Library
5625 Connecticut Avenue NW
Tenley-Friendship Library
4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Cleveland Park Library
3310 Connecticut Avenue NW
Palisades Library
4901 V Street NW
Second District Police Station
3320 Idaho Avenue NW
Ward 4
Hattie Holmes Welness Center
324 Kennedy Street NW
Petworth Library
4200 Kansas Avenue NW
Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
7420 Georgia Avenue NW
Fourth District Police Station
6001 Georgia Avenue NW
Lamond Recreation Center
20 Tuckerman Street NE
Takoma Park Neighborhood Library
416 Cedar Street NW
Ward 5
Woodridge Library
1801 Hamlin Street NE
UDC Community College @Backus
5171 South Dakota Avenue NE
Perry Street Prep Charter School
1800 Perry Street NE
Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street NE
Dunbar High School
101 N Street NW
Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)
1309 5th Street NE
Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)
625 Monroe Street NE
Harry Thomas Recreation Center
1743 Lincoln Road NE
Ward 6
Northeast Library
330 7th Street NE
Southwest Library
900 Wesley Place SW
Eastern Market
225 7th Street SE
BOE Headquarters
1015 Half Street SE
DCPS Headquarters
1200 First Street NE
Payne Elementary School
1445 C Street SE
Ward 7
Capital View Library
5001 Central Avenue SE
Deanwood Library
1350 49th Street NE
Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
3935 Benning Road NE
Francis A. Gregory Library
3660 Alabama Avenue SE
Sixth District Police Station
5002 Hayes Street NE
Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)
4525 Benning Road SE
Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot)
3202 Pennsylvania Avenue SE
Ridge Road Community Center
830 Ridge Road SE
Rosedale Library
1701 Gales Street NE
Ward 8
Anacostia Library
1800 Good Hope Road SE
Parklands-Turner Library
1547 Alabama Avenue SE
Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
115 Atlantic Street SW
Seventh District Police Station
2455 Alabama Avenue SE
The ARC
1901 Mississippi Avenue SE
Department of Human Services
2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Hendley Elementary School
425 Chesapeake Street SE
Patterson Elementary School
4399 South Capitol Terrace SW
Fort Stanton Recreation Center
1812 Erie Street SE
Voters can also return their voted mail-in ballot via USPS. It must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 15.
Finally, they can also take the ballots in person to any vote center during the early voting period or on Election Day.