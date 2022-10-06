What to Know About Casting Your DC Mail-In Ballot and Where to Drop it Off

Registered voters in Washington, D.C., should soon receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election.

The D.C. Board of Elections began mailing out the ballots on Monday.

DC Mail-In Ballot Instructions

Voters can go here to ensure that they receive their ballot at the correct address.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Board of Elections says voters should check that they have all the contents of their mail-in ballots once they receive them, including the ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a postage prepaid return ballot envelope and an instruction sheet with an "I Voted" sticker.

It's also important to check that the ballot corresponds with the voter's Ward. If a resident received the wrong ballot, they should call 1-866-328-6837.

Voters must use a blue or black ink pen to fill in the oval next to their choices on the ballot.

Residents don't have to vote on every contest on the ballot, and they can write in someone’s name on the blank “write-in” line and fill in the oval to the left of that line if the person is not listed on the ballot.

Go here for instructions on how to properly seal your ballot.

Where to Drop Off DC Mail-In Ballots

Drop boxes will be open starting Oct. 14 at these 55 locations throughout the city:

Ward 1

Frank D. Reeves Center

2000 14th Street NW

Mt. Pleasant Library

3160 16th Street NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center

3100 14th Street NW

BB&T/Truist Bank (Park Area)

1801 Adams Mill Road NW

Banneker Community Center

2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Ward 2

Georgetown Library

3260 R Street NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library

901 G Street NW

West End Library

2301 L Street NW

CVS (P Street side of the building)

1637 P Street NW

Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro

2301 I Street NW

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library

1630 7th Street NW

Ward 3

Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street NW

Chevy Chase Library

5625 Connecticut Avenue NW

Tenley-Friendship Library

4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Cleveland Park Library

3310 Connecticut Avenue NW

Palisades Library

4901 V Street NW

Second District Police Station

3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Ward 4

Hattie Holmes Welness Center

324 Kennedy Street NW

Petworth Library

4200 Kansas Avenue NW

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library

7420 Georgia Avenue NW

Fourth District Police Station

6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Lamond Recreation Center

20 Tuckerman Street NE

Takoma Park Neighborhood Library

416 Cedar Street NW

Ward 5

Woodridge Library

1801 Hamlin Street NE

UDC Community College @Backus

5171 South Dakota Avenue NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School

1800 Perry Street NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center

1299 Neal Street NE

Dunbar High School

101 N Street NW

Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)

1309 5th Street NE

Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)

625 Monroe Street NE

Harry Thomas Recreation Center

1743 Lincoln Road NE

Ward 6

Northeast Library

330 7th Street NE

Southwest Library

900 Wesley Place SW

Eastern Market

225 7th Street SE

BOE Headquarters

1015 Half Street SE

DCPS Headquarters

1200 First Street NE

Payne Elementary School

1445 C Street SE

Ward 7

Capital View Library

5001 Central Avenue SE

Deanwood Library

1350 49th Street NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library

3935 Benning Road NE

Francis A. Gregory Library

3660 Alabama Avenue SE

Sixth District Police Station

5002 Hayes Street NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)

4525 Benning Road SE

Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot)

3202 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Ridge Road Community Center

830 Ridge Road SE

Rosedale Library

1701 Gales Street NE

Ward 8

Anacostia Library

1800 Good Hope Road SE

Parklands-Turner Library

1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library

115 Atlantic Street SW

Seventh District Police Station

2455 Alabama Avenue SE

The ARC

1901 Mississippi Avenue SE

Department of Human Services

2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Hendley Elementary School

425 Chesapeake Street SE

Patterson Elementary School

4399 South Capitol Terrace SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center

1812 Erie Street SE

Voters can also return their voted mail-in ballot via USPS. It must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 15.

Finally, they can also take the ballots in person to any vote center during the early voting period or on Election Day.