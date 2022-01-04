What to Keep in Your Car in Case You Get Stranded

The dire situation on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, probably has many people wondering what they would do if they were in a similar situation.

News4 Consumer Reporter Susan Hogan has the following tips on what to keep in a car survival kit so that you’re prepared if you ever get stuck.

Food and Water:

Hogan says you should keep food and water in your car in case of emergency throughout the year, not just for potential snowstorms.

Snacks like granola bars and nuts can last for months.

Water bottles and a gallon of water are also necessary.

If there's ever a chance you could get stuck with your pet in the car, it's a good idea to keep a little plastic water bowl so they can also stay hydrated.

Emergency Tools:

A first aid kit, several emergency flashers, flashlights and batteries are a must, Hogan said.

Be sure to have a fully-charged portable phone charger and a power cord on hand so you can make emergency calls in case your car runs out of gas. Extra blankets in the backseat will also help keep you warm.

A snow shovel and ice scraper are items you'll want if you get stuck in the snow.

Hogan said the cold can greatly reduce the charge for electric vehicles so make sure the car is always fully charged and know the charging stations on your route before you hit the road.