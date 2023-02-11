‘What Jesus Teaches Us': Church Raises Funds for Parishioners Killed in Aspen Hill House Fire

A Catholic parish came together to raise funds for the funeral costs of two parishioners who lost their lives after a fire at their home in Montgomery County, Maryland.

On Jan. 31, Hilda Quezada and her father Jesus Hernandez, died in a blaze that tore through their home in Aspen Hill Park. Saturday, more than 60 volunteers from the Silver Spring area and fellow members of the Christ the King Catholic Church worked to raise money for funeral costs and bring much needed relief to the family dealing with a double tragedy.

“As a Catholic community, we have to respond to the needs of others, and that’s what we are doing because that’s what Jesus teaches us, to love one another,” parishioner Isidra Molina said.

They sold meals all day in the hopes of reaching a $30,000 goal.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Some of them reading, some of them cooking, some of them doing different things,” Deacon Nehemias Molina said. “So, Hilda is well-known among the whole community here, and her dad Jesus.”

Traditional Central American dishes like pupusas were made to order, and boxes of food were packed and sold to get to $15,000 in sales on Saturday, which the church hopes to double in monetary donations.

“Oh, it was shocking for everybody,” Molina said. “We were together at mass here, so this happened on Monday… No one is prepared for this kind of life event.”

Though the event is over, those interested can still donate by calling or visiting the church. The parish will also take donations during mass on Saturdays and Sundays.