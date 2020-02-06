Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast Spurs Flood Watch

Much of the Washington, D.C., area will be under a flood watch starting Thursday afternoon as the region braces for all-day showers followed by heavier rain tonight.

A flood watch will be in effect Washington, D.C., and surrounding counties in Virginia and Maryland from 1 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning. Here is a full list of weather alerts.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. Remember, never drive through a flooded roadway.

Rounds of rain, becoming heavy at times, will impact the day from start to finish. It will also be cold, with low temperatures in the upper 30s and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Steady rain through the day will become more intense Thursday evening, continuing overnight into Friday morning. Expect the heaviest rain and higher chances for floods tonight.

The heaviest rain will be mainly south and east of Metro D.C. where 1.5-3 inches of rain are possible. In and around the Beltway, about 1-1.5 inches is expected.

The rain is expected to taper off after the Friday morning commute. Temperatures on Friday will fluctuate from the 40s and 50s in the morning and afternoon then drop into the 30s after sunset.

Stay with Storm Team4 and download the NBC Washington app to get weather alerts.