‘We just want peace': Maryland grandfather-to-be dies after clash with neighbors over dogs

A family is looking for answers after their loved one died after a neighborhood argument turned physical.

Marvin Guevara died June 30 after a dispute with his neighbors over his dogs. He was just 40.

Two weeks ago, the confrontation happened on June 14 on Bucklodge Road near Germantown, Maryland.

Two of Guevara’s dogs got out through a hole in a fence and ran onto the next-door neighbor's property.

Video shows the chaos that Flor Flores, Guevara’s daughter-in-law, captured on her cellphone. The confrontation ended with fists flying.

Flores said Guevara went next door to apologize and find their dogs when their neighbors got hostile and eventually physical.

Flores said a female neighbor hit her father-in-law in the back of the head.

“She went then and like slapped him on the side of his face and she wanted to hit him again,” Flores said. “But this is when I grabbed my phone and I recorded. He did not deserve that.”

News4 cannot verify what happened before or after Flores started recording.

According to police, Guevara was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The woman shown in the video has not been charged. On July 2, the Montgomery County Police Department said they are investigating Guevara’s death.

“This is just something that didn't have to happen over some dogs,” Flores said. "We just want peace from everything. We just want things to get done right.”

News4 went to the neighbor’s house to try to ask what happened but a man there didn’t want to talk and asked News4 to leave. He did say that Guevara had been trespassing.

Guevara’s loved ones describe him as kind, loving, generous and active in his church.

Flores said he had been thrilled to welcome his first grandchild next month. The family is devastated that he'll never get to meet his granddaughter.

“I was like, 'You're going to teach her how to walk,'” Flores said. “And he said, 'I'm going to teach her how to ride a horse.'"

Police said they could not provide additional information until they get an official cause of death from the medical examiner.