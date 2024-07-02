15- and 16-year-olds arrested in connection to fatal Annandale drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and a firearms offense in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy injured. The 16-year-old driver was charged as an accomplice.

Fairfax County police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the Fairmont Gardens apartments on Little River Turnpike. The 14-year-old victim, identified as Elvis Anderson Grande Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the back.

The 16-year-old victim, who has not been named, was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.

Home security camera footage captured the moment someone in a car opened fire on a group of teens gathered on the sidewalk. The video shows the teens running for cover as more than a dozen shots were fired. Gonzalez can be seen collapsing, while the injured 16-year-old boy takes cover near a dumpster.

A relative of Elvis, speaking anonymously, said that she had previously warned him about some of his friends.

“I feel so bad. Terrible,” a relative of Elvis said.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray sedan fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting.

Residents in the area said that drug dealing is a problem in the complex and expressed fear for their safety.

Residents do not believe Elvis was the intended target.

Fairfax County police confirmed the victims were walking together when a vehicle approached and someone opened fire.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and urge the community to review any home surveillance video that might assist in the investigation.

Fairfax County police expect to release more information later this week as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 703-246-4676. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward.

