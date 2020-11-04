Chopper4

Watch: 400-Foot Towers in Maryland Demolished With Explosives

Watch Chopper4 raw video of four radio towers intentionally demolished with explosives in Maryland

By Sophia Barnes

Unsuspecting residents of one Maryland neighborhood may have been startled Wednesday morning to hear a series of thunderous booms and crashes.

Crews carried out the planned demolition of four old radio towers in Bethesda, Maryland, at 9 a.m. with the help of remote explosives.

One pound of explosives was detonated near the bottom of each tower, then the 400-foot spires fell in rapid succession. It only took about 20 seconds to knock over the 80-year-old structures.

Montgomery County Police blocked off the area near Greentree Road and the public wasn't allowed to watch for themselves. But NBC Washington's Chopper4 had cameras above the scene.

The radio towers previously were used by radio station WMAL News, police said. The towers had become unstable and were in poor condition, so the Controlled Demolition Company, based in Baltimore, was hired to bring them down in a controlled manner.

