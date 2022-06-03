Washington, D.C. Sports Teams Collaborate on Anti-Gun Violence Initiative

D.C. sports teams collaborate on anti-gun violence initiative originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week, Washington D.C. sports teams have announced a collaborative effort to curb gun violence in the United States.

The Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, along with the Washington Commanders, Nationals, Spirit and DC Shadow (ultimate frisbee) have donated a combined $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention nonprofit, per a Nationals press release.

“Funds will support Everytown’s Community Safety Fund, providing a direct investment in community-based violence intervention, grassroots programs and advocacy operating in the region,” the release read. “Teams will also use their social media and other fan outreach platforms to encourage community members to learn more and to donate to the fund using give.nats4good.org/SafeDCNow.”

Friday, June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Teams currently in season (the Nationals, Mystics, Spirit and Shadow) will utilize their individual platforms to raise gun violence awareness by way of inviting donations to safety funds, social media initiatives, special warm-up gear, and increased donations to nonprofits.

We're joining six teams across D.C. to make an initial donation of $85K+ to support @Everytown's Community Safety Fund ð§¡



INFO: https://t.co/qN8ykhwmiB pic.twitter.com/abwQpqP3iI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 3, 2022

Members of those teams were vocal in statements after the shooting that killed 21 people. Mystics player Natasha Cloud called for people to reach out to their representatives and Nationals manager Davey Martinez said something needed to change with gun control.

Per the Washington Post, the United States has endured 233 mass shootings already in calendar year 2022, most recently in a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more, visit gunviolencearchive.org.