Volunteers Answer Call to Help Community During Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is requiring more of community volunteers, and many are answering the call.

D.C. ANC commissioners Danny Delaney and Amanda Farnan are working with volunteers to help elderly residents stay fed and fit while they stay inside.

While bars and restaurants across the District face restrictions, some are opening their hearts to help folks who are now out of work.

Hook Hall owner Anna Valero is working to make sure her employees and other hospitality industry workers can get by. An assembly line of food and personal items are being packaged as care kits thanks to the generosity of distributors and the public

“We are an industry built of folks who love to serve, and now our own need that help,” Valero said.

The goal is to provide hot meals as well.

Find information about volunteering with ANC here.