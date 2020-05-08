Virginia’s Governor Expects Some Businesses Can Reopen May 15

Virginia’s governor says he expects to be able to gradually reopen the state’s economy starting Friday, May 15 as state officials track downward trends in coronavirus data.

Restaurants, bars and non-essential retail stores will be able to ramp up their operations.

Gov. Ralph Northam said “I anticipate and hope” that the previously announced May 15 date will still stand.

“I want to reassure Virginians, we are not opening the flood gates here,” he said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “When the time is right, we will turn a dimmer switch up just a notch.”

He revealed the following details on what can happen under Phase 1:

Restaurant and beverage businesses can operate with outdoor seating at 50% capacity, if they have permits for outdoor seating. The tables must be spaced apart and employees must wear masks. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.

Non-essential retail stores will be able to operate at 50% occupancy. Employees will be required to wear masks.

Bowling alleys and theaters must remain closed.

Indoor gyms must remain closed. Organized outdoor exercise will be limited to 10 participants who are 10 feet from each other.

Beaches will continue to have a 10-person limit for fishing and exercise.

Places of worship can operate at 50% capacity. Drive-in and online services are encouraged.

Salons can operate by appointment only and with 50% occupancy. Clients and workers must wear face masks. No services can be done during which a mask cannot be worn, for example, beard trims and lip waxing.

Some business owners in Northern Virginia said it was too soon to reopen as people continued to get infected with the virus.

