Virginia’s Reopening Guidance Leaves Some Worried It’s Too Soon

Local leaders and business owners in Northern Virginia were uncertain about Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that parts of the state could begin reopening as soon as May 15.

"Our first reaction was whoa wait a minute, talk to us," said Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey.

David Guas, the owner of Bayou Bakery in Arlington County, said the state's guidance on reopening business is becoming unreliable.

Earlier this week Guas told his employees, they could start reopening next Friday based on the Governor's announcement. However, he doesn't want to rush to make any moves.

"As much as we want to get out and soak up the sun, I think opening on the day we're allowed to, for me personally, doesn't make a lot of sense."

Guas said he came up with his own strategy. Just because he's allowed to open his bakery, doesn't mean the customers feel safe coming back. He said he will survey his community on Facebook and when they say they feel ready, he'll serve them.

Garvey said she had a productive call with the Northam on Thursday where he explained why he thinks it is safe to re-open some parts of the state.

They governor said he wants to see a downward trend in cases to reopen. He is seeing that as an overall trend, but that's not what they are seeing in Northern Virginia, Garvey said.

Garvey said it's too soon to say when she feels Arlington will be ready.

As for the rest of the state, Northam said he will share more details Friday about the path to reopening businesses. Ultimately, he said, it will be the local governments' decision.