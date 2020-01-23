Virginia Student Exchange Program With China Cancelled Due to Virus Outbreak

A group of exchange students from an area in China affected by a deadly virus outbreak will forgo a visit to a Fairfax County school out of an "abundance of caution," the school says.

About 21 middle school-aged students and adult chaperones arrived in the U.S. this week from the Hubei province, where the capital city Wuhan has become the center of a coronavirus outbreak, NBC4 news partner WTOP reports.

None of the students have shown any signs of illness, school officials told WTOP.

The students were set to visit Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia, and stay with families. Instead, they will now visit tourist and cultural sites around the city.

A letter to parents from school principal Carole Kihm says that student health and safety is the first priority, even though the risk of catching the virus is "extremely low."