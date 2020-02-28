Tim Kaine

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine Endorses Joe Biden

A new Watson Center poll shows Joe Biden pulling ahead of Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg

By Sophia Barnes

Joe Biden has won Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s endorsement in the presidential primary

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says he's going to vote for Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Kaine announced his endorsement Friday, just days before Virginia's primary arrives on Super Tuesday.

"Joe has exemplary heart, character, and experience—and he’s a leader our kids can look up to," Kaine said.

The senator, who was also Hilary Clinton's running mate in 2016, echoed Biden's anti-President Trump sentiment in a Tweet.

"America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, and chaos. We deserve better in the Oval Office," he said.

A new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University indicates Biden may fare better in Virginia than he has in other early primary states.

About 22% of likely voters say Biden is their top choice, according to the poll.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trails with 17%, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 13%, according to the poll. The poll's margin of error for likely voters is about 4.3%.

Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg, along with Amy Klobuchar, plan to stop in Virginia this weekend to drum up support.

