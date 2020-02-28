Several Democrats running for the party's presidential primary will make stops in Virginia this weekend to drum up support ahead of Super Tuesday.

Virginia joins 13 other states and Guam on Tuesday for the busiest primary day of the election season.

But first, candidates will make final appeals to voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current frontrunner with 45 delegates, will make a stop in Springfield, Virginia, on Saturday at 4 p.m. He's set to be joined by Rep. Ilhan Omar at The St. James sports club. Here's more information.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is headed to the State Theater in Falls Church on Friday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. for the rally.

Mike Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy late, gets his first chance for a big showing in Super Tuesday. He'll rally supporters at a Get Out the Vote event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia, co-hosted by Women for Mike in Virginia. Doors for the event open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is headed to Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday for one of his final stops of the weekend. The event is scheduled to start at Booker T. Washington High School at 5:45 p.m. Here's more information.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will spend the weekend in much further south, but Congressman Joaquin Castro will rally supporters on Friday night in Falls Church.

Pete Buttigieg, who currently has the second-most delegates, will spend the weekend in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennesee.