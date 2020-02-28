2020 Presidential Race

Democratic Presidential Candidates to Visit Virginia Ahead of Super Tuesday

With days to go until Super Tuesday, many Democrats will make a final appeal directly to Virginia voters

By Sophia Barnes

2020 democratic candidates on the debate stage
Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Several Democrats running for the party's presidential primary will make stops in Virginia this weekend to drum up support ahead of Super Tuesday.

Virginia joins 13 other states and Guam on Tuesday for the busiest primary day of the election season.

But first, candidates will make final appeals to voters.

Politics

Political coverage from NBC4.

California 6 hours ago

California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for Super Tuesday

Health Care 7 hours ago

1 in 3 Americans Worry About Being Able to Afford Health Care, Survey Says

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current frontrunner with 45 delegates, will make a stop in Springfield, Virginia, on Saturday at 4 p.m. He's set to be joined by Rep. Ilhan Omar at The St. James sports club. Here's more information.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is headed to the State Theater in Falls Church on Friday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. for the rally.

Mike Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy late, gets his first chance for a big showing in Super Tuesday. He'll rally supporters at a Get Out the Vote event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia, co-hosted by Women for Mike in Virginia. Doors for the event open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is headed to Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday for one of his final stops of the weekend. The event is scheduled to start at Booker T. Washington High School at 5:45 p.m. Here's more information.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will spend the weekend in much further south, but Congressman Joaquin Castro will rally supporters on Friday night in Falls Church.

Pete Buttigieg, who currently has the second-most delegates, will spend the weekend in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennesee.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceSuper TuesdayVirginia Elections
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us