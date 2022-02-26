Virginia

Virginia Sen. Calls for Russian Vodka to Be Removed From Liquor Stores

A Virginia state senator is calling for Russian vodka to be removed from state-run liquor stores in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sen. Louise Lucas, the Virginia Senate president pro tempore and a Democrat, called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to order Russian products removed from shelves at ABC stores immediately.

“We need to take strong action in support of Ukraine,” Lucas said on Twitter.

According to the Virginia ABC website, the stores sell some Russian spirits, including Russian Standard vodka. Canadian liquor stores have removed that brand from shelves, Reuters reports.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lucas has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter since Youngkin’s election for frequently trolling the governor and his legislative platform.

Youngkin didn’t give an immediate public response to Lucas’ call but said earlier this week that Russia must be held accountable for the attack on Ukraine.

Sen. Louise Lucas
