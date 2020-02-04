Local
Virginia Prosecutors Search for Victims of Credit Card Scam

Those who believe they have been victimized by the "Cardplanet" scheme can visit the Justice Department's website for more information

By Associated Press

Federal prosecutors in Virginia have taken the unusual step of conducting a public search for victims of a Russian national whose website facilitated more than $20 million in credit card fraud.

Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, pleaded guilty last month in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to fraud, money laundering and other charges. He will be sentenced in May.

He admitted running a website called “Cardplanet” that sold more than 150,000 stolen credit-card numbers.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a public advisory seeking to find potential victims of the fraud scheme. Those who believe they may have been victimized can check a Justice Department website for information about submitting a victim impact statement.

Israel extradited Burkov to the U.S. in November over Russia's objections.

