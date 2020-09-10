paramedic

Virginia Paramedic Returns to Work After Near-Death Experience With COVID-19

By Julie Carey

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, volunteer paramedic is back on the job after recovering from COVID-19.

Lt. Sam Neglia contracted the coronavirus from a patient while on the job in June.

He isolated himself at home until he realized he needed hospital care and was put on a ventilator.

Neglia was sedated for 11 days.

During that time his family made a critical decision to treat him with convalescent plasma.

Neglia believes it saved his life.

Twenty-eight days later he left the hospital and was back at work in July with the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad.

