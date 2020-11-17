Virginia Neighborhood May Have to Remove ‘Hate Has No Home Here' Signs

Some residents of a Gainesville, Virginia, subdivision displaying signs that read "Hate Has No Home Here" are worried they might have to remove the signs.

Late last summer, a Hispanic family was the target of a profane rant in which a woman told them to "go back to your country."

The victim of the verbal attack — a mom — posted it on social media and other neighbors watched in dismay.

"It upset me as it upset a lot of people," resident Alison Onaran said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Onaran decided to do something about it, writing in a Facebook post “Our community is better than this." She ordered the "Hate Has No Home Here" signs and 90 neighbors asked for one in their yard.

"These signs really are to show support. We love you. We welcome you. We embrace you. We love your differences and we cherish you, and this is what we’re all about," resident Ziyad Mutawy said.

Onaran said the signs brought comfort to the woman who was verbally attacked.

"She was very touched by it. She said, you know, she was in tears just walking around the neighborhood seeing the signs," Onaran said.

But now, Onaran and other neighbors fear the signs may have to come down.

A recent HOA newsletter reminded residents that all signs, except for street signs, are prohibited and told residents to remove them.

A member of the HOA board told News4 that although the letter was sent weeks ago, no violation notices have been issued yet.

Onaran and others are hoping there might be an exception made for their signs.

"It's not political. It's just a simple statement that hate has no home here," Onaran said.