Virginia Mom Who Lost Leg in Crash Advocates for Pedestrian Safety

A Northern Virginia mother involved in a horrific, life-altering crash is working to raise awareness about the need for drivers and pedestrians to share the road safely.

In 2018, as Helen Harris pushed her baby in a stroller near the Key Bridge in Arlington, Virginia, she was struck by a dump truck.

Harris was able to push her baby’s stroller out of harm’s way. Witnesses told News4 that women in the area scooped the baby out of the stroller as medics examined Harris.

She suffered serious injuries and lost her left leg.

Three years later, Harris is channeling her pain by urging drivers to pay close attention while sharing roadways.

The incident made Harris an amputee and left her with severe emotional trauma.

“To this day, I haven’t crossed that particular street,” she said.

She is involved with the Street Smart Campaign in the hope of preventing more stories like hers.

The numbers of drivers striking pedestrians and bicyclists continues to be of great concern. This past Wednesday, on Walk to School Day, the driver of an SUV hit two children and a father at a crosswalk at Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue in the District.

Street Smart counts more than 90 deaths involving pedestrians and cyclists in the past year. They encourage all who use the roads to eliminate distractions and obey the laws to save lives.