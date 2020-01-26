Virginia Investigating 3 Possible Coronavirus Cases

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three possible cases of the novel coronavirus.

The three patients, two in central Virginia and one in Northern Virginia, meet the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the virus that's prompted China to put millions under quarantine, the Virginia Department of Health said Sunday.

The health department has not released more specific information about where the patients live, work or have traveled.

Specific details about the patients won't be released to protect their privacy, health officials say. Officials say they are working closely with the patients and those they've had close contact with recently.

Health officials in Virginia say that patients under investigation generally went to their doctor with specific symptoms and had traveled to China within 14 days of feeling ill. Samples will be collected and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

At this point, coronavirus has not been confirmed in the three patients. Four cases have been confirmed around in the U.S.: One in Chicago, Illinois, two in California and one in Washington state.

Coronavirus causes mild to moderate illness similar to the common cold, the Virginia Department of Health says. Symptoms include fever, cough and trouble breathing, officials say.

Researchers are still learning much about the disease and how it affects people. It's unclear how easily it spreads, health officials say.

Chinese officials say 56 people have died and nearly 2,000 people have been infected in that country. The outbreak is centered in the region of Wuhan, which has been put on lockdown, News4 reported.

Earlier this week, an exchange program between students from Wuhan, China, and a school in Fairfax County was canceled "out of an abundance of caution" in light of the infectious outbreak. None of those students were thought to be ill, News4 reported.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause mild and moderate illnesses like the common cold or more severe respiratory infections, including SARS.

Researchers and doctors are now working to stop the spread of a new, or novel, strain, 2019-CoV. The Virginia Department of Health says that some people only had mild symptoms, while others suffered more serious illnesses or death.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.