Virginia Says to Follow 10-Person Rule, Stops Short of Closing Businesses

Virginia’s governor urged state residents to follow the federal government’s recommendation that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, but he stopped short of ordering businesses to close, as D.C. and Maryland have done.

Additionally, state officials say there now is community spread in Virginia and that the state has its first case in a nursing facility, in a development the health commissioner called “concerning.”

There are now 67 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, up from 51 on Monday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recommended that Virginia residents avoid large groups of people.

“We are directing everyone across the state to abide by the 10 rule,” he said, referring to the guidance President Donald Trump gave Monday.

The governor advised restaurants to offer carryout and delivery service but did not order them to close.

“We’re not mandating that they close but they’re encouraging that they do takeout ordering,” he said.

“I’m must more about carrots than sticks,” Northam said when he was asked about enforcement.

All public schools in Virginia are closed for at least two weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Northam said Friday that schools would be closed March 16-27, at a minimum.

“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus," the governor said in a statement.

Two days later, on Sunday, Northam banned all gatherings of more than 100 people.

The residents who died of the virus were a man in his 70s who lived near James City County and a man in his 70s who lived in the in the Peninsula region.

Sixty-seven people had tested positive for the virus in Virginia as of Tuesday morning. The patients included residents of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

