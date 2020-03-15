Virginia Bans Large Gatherings, Focuses Containment Efforts in Peninsula Region

All Virginia Peninsula government offices will close to the public until at least March 30, according to a tele-press conference held by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday.

Although offices will be closed, Gov. Northam said police, fire and trash services will continue to be provided.

A Peninsula resident was reported as Virginia's first death due to the coronavirus on Saturday. The man was in his 70s and died of respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, James County, where the man resided, had a total of eight reported cases.

The Virginia Health Department announced on Sunday that they were in the process of contacting 284 people in the peninsula region who were in contact with those infected with the coronavirus. According to authorities, they have already reached 200 individuals.

The Governor also announced a ban on any gatherings with more than 100 people statewide, asking for no more than 50 in the hard hit Peninsula region.

“If you were planning to go to a church, restaurant or bar I wouldn’t do it right now," Gov. Northam said.

