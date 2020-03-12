Virginia Declares State of Emergency After 17 People Test Positive for Coronavirus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday after 17 residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Virginia joins D.C. and Maryland in making an emergency declaration.

Northam said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that he is watching how other states are handling COVID-19 testing and that drive-thru testing may be an option.

Here's the latest info on the 39 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia who had been diagnosed with the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.