Local
coronavirus

Virginia Declares State of Emergency After 17 People Test Positive for Coronavirus

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday after 17 residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Virginia joins D.C. and Maryland in making an emergency declaration.

Northam said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that he is watching how other states are handling COVID-19 testing and that drive-thru testing may be an option.

Local

2 hours ago

The DC-Area Coronavirus Outbreak in Pictures

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Washington Wizards to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Here's the latest info on the 39 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia who had been diagnosed with the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusVirginiaCoronavirus in Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us