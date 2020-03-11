Virginia’s Governor Gives Coronavirus Update After 8 People Test Positive

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update Wednesday morning on coronavirus and how the state is working to limit the number of people affected.

Watch live in the video feed above.

Eight people in Virginia had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.

The patients are a U.S. Marine who is assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County and lives at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, two Fairfax City residents, an Arlington resident, a Spotsylvania County resident in his 50s and a Loudoun County resident in their 40s.

The Marine "recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business," the Pentagon said in a statement. He started showing symptoms on Feb. 14 and returned to the U.S. several days later.

One of the Fairfax City residents to test positive is a man in his 80s who went on a Nile River cruise and began to develop symptoms on Feb. 28, officials said. He was hospitalized March 5. His spouse later tested positive.

The Arlington patient is in their 60s and "developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after having returned from international travel," the state health department said.

A Loudoun County resident in their 40s tested positive after "attending Christ Church Georgetown," the county announced. A rector and organist at the D.C. church previously tested positive.

"The positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by CDC. The patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home," the county said.

Thirty-six patients previously tested in Virginia came back with negative results for COVID-19.

The Commonwealth was monitoring dozens of people for coronavirus-related health concerns.

