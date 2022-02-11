Virginia

Virginia Dad Charged with Homicide After 3-Year-Old Son Drowns: Authorities

Daniel Neely has been indicted with felony homicide, abuse and neglect in the death of his 3-year-old son, authorities said.

A man has been charged with homicide months after his 3-year-old son drowned in a pool in Stafford County, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said.

Daniel Neely was arrested Thursday, authorities said. He has been indicted with felony homicide, abuse and neglect, according to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 16, officers and detectives responded to a house in Fleetwood Farm Road for a report of a drowning.

A 3-year-old boy had drowned in an above-ground pool in his home's backyard while under the care of Neely, his father, the release said.

Authorities said evidence presented to a grand jury led to an indictment but did not elaborate on what that evidence is.

More details on the circumstances surrounding the child’s death were not immediately available.

Neely is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

