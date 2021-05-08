In Memoriam

Virginia Craft Beer Pioneer Crandall Dies at 64

Steve Crandall founded Devils Backbone Brewing

By Associated Press

Devils Backbone Brewing
Shutterstock

Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday, the company announced on social media. He was 64.

Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but always maintained hope, his wife, Heidi Crandall, told The News-Leader.

“Steve did not let the cancer define him, and his resilience and strength continues to inspire all of us,” she said.

The Crandalls founded Devils Backbone in 2008, winning national titles and medals. Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.

Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.

Once Crandall settled on something, he was a “formidable force to anyone and anything in his way,” said friend and former colleague Jace Goodling.

“In his mind, I do not think he ever experienced failure,” Goodling said. “Some goals were tougher to attain than others, and they weren’t always the same in the end as they’d been planned in the beginning, but Steve met every challenge he faced with fortitude and a brave face.”

