Virginia Child Behind Bars After False Active Shooter Report

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

A juvenile who police say falsely reported an active shooter at a Virginia middle school has been taken into custody.

Henrico police said the juvenile was placed in detention Tuesday for the charge of false summoning of law enforcement in connection with an incident last month, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Police did not release the juvenile's age or identity.

Police said they received a 911 text on Jan. 13 indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as the Moody Middle School. They said they methodically searched the school, but did not find any evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire.

Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said that day that police were investigating what appeared to be a false report.

