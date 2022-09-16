Gaithersburg High School

Violence Breaks Out at High School Football Game in Maryland

By NBCWashington Staff

Gaithersburg High School football brawl
Kyle Walsh

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland Friday.

The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School.

Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game was canceled.

Amid the chaos, police said they arrested someone in the stands who had a knife.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Then when everyone was leaving, a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gaithersburg High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us