Violence Breaks Out at High School Football Game in Maryland

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland Friday.

The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School.

Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game was canceled.

Amid the chaos, police said they arrested someone in the stands who had a knife.

Then when everyone was leaving, a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested.