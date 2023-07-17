Vienna and Dunn Loring Orange Line stations reopen after months of track work

The Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations reopened Monday after two months of construction along the Orange Line in Northern Virginia.

Service at the two stations was suspended on June 3 while Metro replaced about 20 miles of 40-year-old steel rail and added fiber-optic cables. The closures impacted many riders who depend on the stations to commute from Virginia to D.C.

“Welcome back! The Orange Line track work is complete; Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are open. Thank you for your patience as we replaced the rail to make it safer for you," @wmata tweeted.

Shuttles were available to riders and parking garages were offered at a lower cost during the closure.

Commuter Jody Carlson told News4 she was mostly glad the shutdown was over.

“It's kind of mixed. I mean it's nice not to have to take a bus, but then during the shutdown, I didn't have to pay parking, I had a lower fare from the interstation," Carlson said. "Now, I'm paying full fare for the parking, but I don't have to get on a bus."

Metro also replaced tracks on the Orange Line between Vienna and Ballston-MU and on the Silver Line between McLean and Ballston-MU this summer.

“But Metro had it really well organized on the buses, so it could have been a lot worse,” Carlson said.

On Saturday, the Greenbelt, College Park-University of Maryland, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville stations will close while Metro adds fiber optic cables along the Green Line. The stations are expected to reopen on Sept. 4. Visit WMATA for the latest on Metro construction.