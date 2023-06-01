Metro to Close 4 Orange, Silver Line Stations in Virginia for Weeks, Impacting Travel to Dulles Airport

If you ride Metro, you know that track work can pop up at almost anytime. And right now, riders are bracing for a major shutdown on the Orange and Silver lines.

From June 3 to June 25, service will be suspended on the Orange Line between Vienna and Ballston-MU and the Silver Line between McLean and Ballston-MU , interrupting train service to Washington Dulles International Airport for travelers going to or from D.C., Maryland or east of Ballston-MU.

Then, some Orange Line stations will remain closed into July.

Free shuttle buses will replace trains, including the Silver Line Limited shuttle, which will run directly between Dulles Airport, Rosslyn and McLean, Metro said.

Metro plans to replace a 40-year-old steel rail between the Ballston-MU and Vienna stations, saying it’s a top priority to ensure safety. Fiber optic cables will also be installed during the shutdown.

There’s also some intense work happening on aerial bridges that Metro operates, and a Green Line shutdown planned for later this summer. Go here for a full list of Metro’s planned summer track work.

When Will Orange, Silver Line Stations Be Closed in Virginia?

Four stations will close starting June 3: Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and East Falls Church.

On June 26, two of those will reopen: West Falls Church and East Falls Church.

However, the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will remain closed through July 16.

How to Get Around During Vienna to Ballston-MU Closure (June 3-25)

Commuters can use free shuttles to get around closed stations.

Here's what Metro says about the shuttles:

Orange Line Shuttle: Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church and Ballston-MU stations. Local service between McLean, East Falls, Church and Ballston-MU stations. Every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6- 9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.)

Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church and Ballston-MU stations. Orange Line Express: Express service between Vienna and Rosslyn stations. Service every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6-9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.) Service every 10 minutes during non-rush hours. (9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Express service between Vienna and Rosslyn stations. Silver Line Limited: Limited-stop service between Washington Dulles International Airport, McLean and Rosslyn. Service every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6-9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.) Service every 10 minutes during non-rush hours. (9 a.m. - 3: p.m., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Limited-stop service between Washington Dulles International Airport, McLean and Rosslyn.

Travelers headed to Dulles can also use Fairfax Connector and Virginia Breeze buses. However, note that the 5A Metrobus service to Dulles has been eliminated.

Orange and Silver line trains will continue to operate outside of the closure area. The schedule for Orange and Silver line service in this period is:

Silver Line trains will run between Ballston-MU and Downtown Largo every 12 to 15 minutes, plus between Ashburn and McLean every 8 to 10 minutes.

Orange line trains will run between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton every 12 to 15 minutes.

"In the downtown core area, customers will continue to find frequent service at stations served by multiple lines," Metro said.

Metro's Trip Planner can help you figure out your route, and the best timing.

How to Get Around During Vienna to West Falls Church Closure (June 26 to July 16)

The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will remain closed until July 16 while crews continue rail replacement and fiber-optic installation, Metro says.

Here's what Metro says about the shuttle service:

Orange Line Shuttle: Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring and West Falls Church during Metrorail operating hours. Service every 5-10 minutes on weekdays. Service every 10 minutes on weekends.

Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring and West Falls Church during Metrorail operating hours.

During this time, Orange Line trains will continue to run every 12-15 minutes between West Falls Church and New Carrollton.

Next Up: Green Line Work

Toward the end of the summer, between July 22 and Sept. 4, stations will be closed and there will be no Green Line service between Fort Totten and Greenbelt.

On the weekend of July 22-23, five stations will be closed: Fort Totten, West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt closed.

While Fort Totten is expected to reopen July 24, the other four stations will remain closed through Labor Day, Sept. 4.