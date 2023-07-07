Video shows water pouring through Capitol South Metro station ceiling

Even during big thunderstorms, you don't typically need to worry about getting rained on once you make it inside.

But when thunderstorms rolled over Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, Metro riders in the Capitol South Metro station were at risk of getting their hair, and their feet, wet.

Video posted to Twitter captured a deluge of water dripping from the ceiling and onto the platform, right next to a Metro train car as it pulled out of the Blue, Orange and Silver Line station.

The water falls forcefully enough that you can hear it, and see the spray bouncing off the Metro tiles.

"@wmata Capitol south…. Please fix," the user Tweeted with the video, around 1:47 p.m.

"Thanks for your tweet. We're on it!" Metro replied two minutes later.

It's not the first time heavy rain has flooded a Metro stop -- and we've seen it before at the Capitol South station, too. Flash floods last August sent showers through the ceiling at the same stop, and ankle-deep water covered the entrance to the Greenbelt Metro station.

News4 has reached out to Metro for comment about the leak, whether it has been repaired since Thursday afternoon and whether Friday's storms could lead to more indoor showers.

Isolated rain and thunderstorms doused parts of the region on Thursday, with more on the way Friday and over the weekend. Here's your forecast.