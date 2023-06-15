gun violence

Video: Prince George's police searching for person of interest in Suitland killing

Keith Daniel Bennett, 27, died in the shooting

By Gina Cook

Prince George's County Police Department

Investigators released video Thursday of a person of interest in the killing of a 27-year-old man in Suitland, Maryland.

Keith Daniel Bennett was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Bennett died at the scene.

In video police released Thursday, a person of interest is seen walking on Parkway Terrace Drive. A short time later, the same person can be seen running back down Parkway Terrace Drive in the opposite direction.

Prince George's County police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. They're asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

gun violencePrince George's County
