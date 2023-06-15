Video: Prince George's police searching for person of interest in Suitland killing

Investigators released video Thursday of a person of interest in the killing of a 27-year-old man in Suitland, Maryland.

Keith Daniel Bennett was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Bennett died at the scene.

In video police released Thursday, a person of interest is seen walking on Parkway Terrace Drive. A short time later, the same person can be seen running back down Parkway Terrace Drive in the opposite direction.

Prince George's County police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. They're asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

