Video of DC Police Arrest Sparks Outcry, Claims of Excessive Force

Community groups and a D.C. Council member are accusing police of using excessive force during an arrest in Southeast Thursday night, but police say the video doesn't tell the whole story of what happened.

Officers were on Stanton Road SE to investigate a shooting Thursday night.

It's unclear exactly what happened before the video was recorded, but at some point, a bystander started capturing video.

It appears to show a Metropolitan Police Department officer push a man against a fence. Then, a group of officers appear to throw another man to the ground.

The two men, Tejuan Coleman and Ty’Jon Jackson, were charged with assaulting police.

Police said in a statement that while investigating a call about a shooting, they discovered a stolen car with shell casings inside. Then, police said a group of men approached the officers.

"A male in the group threatened 'to smack' a female police officer. In response, an officer pushed the male against a fence and took him into custody," police said in the statement. "While the man was being taken into custody, another subject began assaulting and strangling officers. The subject was taken to the ground and taken into custody."

Video of the arrest on social media has sparked outrage.

At a news conference on Friday, activists joined D.C. Council Member Trayon White and the mother of one of the men who was arrested.

"Triggering. It's abuse. There's no excuse for it," said Jay Brown, who runs the nonprofit organization Community Shoulders.

"This incident is totally unacceptable on so many levels. You can clearly see aggressive use of police force through the video," White said.

Aminah Saladin, the mother of Tejuan Coleman, said her son suffered a hand injury. She said he’s been arrested and assaulted by officers in the past.

"I was horrified, as a mother. I couldn’t believe what I saw. Who will protect and serve our community," Saladin said.

Both men were treated at a hospital for their injuries and released back to police custody, the MPD said.

Police said the internal affairs department is investigating the officers' alleged use of force.