Victim's Father Pleads for Help Finding Daughter's Body

A man is seeking help finding the body of his daughter, who D.C. police say was killed by her boyfriend last year.

D.C. police were called to Olga Ooro’s apartment in July 2020 after neighbors found her son wandering in the hallway crying.

Investigators found evidence of Ooro and her boyfriend, Darnell Sterling, entering her apartment building in Northwest D.C. in the early morning hours of July 17.

In a court affidavit, police say Ooro’s phone last sent a signal at 1:19 a.m.

At 3:53 a.m., Sterling can be seen in surveillance video leaving the building with a large trash bag. He admitted to detectives it was him.

Sterling told police he and Ooro had an argument and that was the last time he saw her, but prosecutors say cameras caught him returning to the building and taking Ooro’s body out and loading it into his car.

A court affidavit says Sterling returned to the apartment the next day in the early morning hours.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Sterling struggling to pull a cart out of the elevator and then out of the building.

Sterling says he is not the man in that video.

A cadaver dog alerted on the passenger seat of Sterling’s car, prosecutors say.

Ooro Otieno says in the days after his daughter’s disappearance, he and friends searched for her body. He was overcome with emotion as he stood with friends outside his Silver Spring, Maryland, home Wednesday.

“She never missed any of my birthdays; she never missed any Fathers Days,” he said. “Wherever she was, she would call me. She is the only daughter of mine who could dance with me.”

He read a note pleading for help.

“This is an appeal on behalf of my grandson and family for any information that can provide clues to the case and location of the remains of my dear daughter to allow some closure and to give a decent burial,” he said.

D.C. police said they continue to search for the victim's body and are asking the public for help.

Sterling is in jail awaiting trial.