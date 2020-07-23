DC Police Investigating ‘Suspicious' Disappearances of Man, Woman

D.C. police are investigating the suspicious disappearances of a man and woman who went missing last week from different parts of the city.

Keith Johnson, 43, was last seen at his home in Southeast D.C.

“A significant amount of blood” was found in his car, Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in an update Thursday.

Olga Ooro, 34, was last seen at her home in downtown D.C. Her 7-year-old son was found home alone two days later.

Newsham said he has “very significant concerns” about both cases, which are not believed to be related.

Johnson was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive SE the morning of July 13. His car was found three days later with a large amount of blood in the rear and the front passenger seat. Johnson's wallet was found during a search of the vehicle. Detectives saw no new activity on his bank accounts.

Ooro was last seen three days later, the evening of July 16, walking away from her apartment building in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

She had just returned home from dinner with her son and boyfriend, who has a history of domestic violence within their relationship, Newsham said. The man, who police did not name, is cooperating with officials.

Ooro's son was found alone in a hallway of their building two days after his mother was last seen. The boy’s father has custody of the child and he is safe, Newsham said.

Ooro’s family told police her behavior was very unusual.

“She would never leave her son like that,” Newsham said they told them.

Johnson’s loved ones told News4 they were stunned by his disappearance.

"It’s indescribable because we don’t know where he at and this is stuff that he don’t do. He don’t do this. He would have been home by now," his fiancee, Letitia Kemp, said.

Ooro’s neighbors, like her family, said she never would have chosen to leave her son alone.

Police described Johnson as a black man with a medium-brown complexion, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and mixed gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts, grey/white sneakers and a black hat.

Police described Ooro as a black woman with a dark-brown complexion, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police.

