Valuable Painting Donated to Goodwill in DC

A work of art worth as much as $10,000 was recently donated to a Goodwill store in D.C., and it's unclear if the donor knew what they had.

A mixed media oil painting and collage by the Chinese artist Chuang Che was donated last month to the Goodwill location on South Dakota Avenue NE, according to staff members.

"This might be one of the most valuable items that we've had in our warehouse," said Goodwill of Greater Washington e-commerce director Matt Peterson said.

Peterson runs a Goodwill warehouse in Forestville, Maryland. Members of the team spot high-ticket items and auction them off online.

A tag on the back of the valuable painting made it easier for workers; it listed the artist's name. His works go for as much as $10,000.

Goodwill doesn't know who previously owned it or if they knew how much it was worth.

"We do have very generous donors that do give us nice things," Peterson said.

The painting is up for auction online now. Someone bid about $7,000 and then backed out, Goodwill said. The proceeds will benefit The Goodwill Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter school that helps adults earn high school diplomas.