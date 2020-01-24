Va. Man Charged With 20 Counts of Child Pornography Possession

A Virginia man who was previously arrested for video voyeurism in D.C. was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography Dec. 27.

Fairfax County police uncovered hundreds of explicit images of minors on 48-year-old John Paul Kennedy's seized video cameras and phones. The department was tipped off by the Annandale resident's internet service provider.

More charges could be down the road for Kennedy, a former government contractor, as police say the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators discovered Kennedy also kept videos they believe he made himself showing adults in varying states of undress and engaged in sex acts. They also found videos of people removing bathing suits in what appears to be a public pool changing room. Those shown in the videos do not appear to know they were being recorded.

Kennedy was arrested in the District five years ago for attempting to take illegal voyeuristic videos at area swimming pools. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was barred from visiting D.C. pools and water parks.

Police say people need to keep their guard up as technological advances make it easier to purchase and use hidden cameras.

Kennedy is currently jailed without bond. His attorney gave no comment when contacted by News4.