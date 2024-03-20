US Park Police officer hurt, helicopter lands on National Mall after driver flees traffic stop: police

A U.S. Park Police officer is injured after a driver fled a traffic stop near the National Mall on Wednesday, police say. A helicopter landed on the Mall near 12th Street to rush the officer to a hospital.

The officer was injured “by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop,” Park Police said. An aviation unit responded.

Alert: USPP Aviation Unit has responded to the area of 12th street on the National Mall to transport an injured USPP officer to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No ongoing public safety incident. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 20, 2024

A man who was driving in the area said he saw a woman driver run a red light, get stopped by police and then take off.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“All of the sudden, she start up her car and roll out while the police was right there. The door hit the police,” Sultan Kamara said.

The police helicopter could be seen east of the Washington Monument and south of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Many officers responded, and part of Constitution Avenue was temporarily shut down.

The officer has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Additional information on what happened or a suspect was not immediately released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact Park Police at 202-610-7505.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.