US Census Bureau Hiring Thousands in DC Area

As the 2020 census approaches, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs around the country and in the D.C. area.

Positions include census takers, field supervisors, office operation supervisors, recruiters and clerks. The bureau is also encouraging bilingual applicants to apply.

Pay rates vary by county and by role. In D.C. and Northern Virginia, pay rates range from $22.50 to $25 per hour. The office in Prince George's County, Maryland, is paying census takers $22.50 per hour. Residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, have the most to gain, with an hourly rate of $29.50 for census takers.

Those working in three of the roles — as census takers, field supervisors and recruiting assistants — will be expected to work in the field, while clerks and operations supervisors will work in an office. All work tends to follow regular business hours but may include evening or weekend work depending on the position, the census bureau says.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 or older, have a valid email address and have access to a vehicle and a driver's license. You can see other qualifications here.

Census workers will be paid weekly and reimbursed for work-related expenses.

Hiring will continue through January, and job offers are expected to be made between January and April.

2020 Census Recruiting and Hiring Timeline