UPS Truck

UPS Truck Stolen in Northwest DC

By Jackie Bensen

NBCWashington

For the second time this week, a package delivery vehicle was stolen in D.C. Friday.

A UPS delivery van was stolen as the driver was making deliveries in the area of Harlan and Van Buren streets in Northwest about 4 p.m.

D.C. police quickly recovered the vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It appears no packages were taken from the truck,

“We are working with local authorities,” a UPS spokesman said. “We are relieved to learn our driver is safe.”

A U.S. mail truck was stolen in Columbia Heights Monday. That was later found abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment building on 11th Street NW.

By the time police found it, 400 packages inside were gone. 

UPS Truck
