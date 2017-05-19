United Way’s Do More 24 Is Underway

Do More 24, the area’s largest 24-hour online charitable fundraiser, is underway!

Powered by United Way of the National Capital Area, the Do More 24 campaign aims to pump needed dollars into local nonprofits. Organizations, companies, and individuals can browse and donate Thursday to any of the more than 700 area nonprofits participating on Domore24.org.

This year’s theme is “Start your Activism @ Home." Volunteers packed nearly 24,000 meals and 120 backpacks at the Do More 24 block party at Pepco Edison Place Gallery in Chinatown. This includes adults from MVLE, a Virginia organization that supports and employs individuals with disabilities, and 100 Eagle Ridge Middle School students.

“They told us that they were just excited that they had the opportunity to help someone’s life,” Dani Smith, creative manager at United Way of the National Capital Area said. “They were very surprised that helping and volunteering can be fun. I think that was a good takeaway for them.”

There are also prizes for the nonprofits who raise the most money during the 2017 campaign and bonus prizes throughout the day. Little Lights Ministry took the prize for most money raised before Do More 24, for the period between May 25 and midnight on June 8.

