Crime and Courts

Unidentified man's body found in trash can in DC

Remains of a man who had been shot multiple times were found on Fairlawn Avenue in Southeast D.C. on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said

By Andrea Swalec

dc police car generic mpd
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The remains of an unidentified man were found in a trash can on Fairlawn Avenue in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue SE, just south of DC-295, at about 7:35 p.m. for the report of “found human remains,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers found the man’s remains in a trash can. An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times. His identity is still unknown, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police did not immediately release any identifying information.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The remains were found amid a spike in crime in D.C., with homicides up 31% and total violent crime up 41%, according to MPD crime statistics.

Crime and Courts Oct 30

Bowser slams DC judge for sending 15-year-old carjacking suspect home

Washington DC 16 hours ago

12-year-old arrested in Penn Quarter attempted carjacking that resulted in 13-year-old's death

Washington DC 22 hours ago

How to protect yourself from carjackers

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DCSoutheast DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us