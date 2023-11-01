Unidentified man's body found in trash can in DC

The remains of an unidentified man were found in a trash can on Fairlawn Avenue in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue SE, just south of DC-295, at about 7:35 p.m. for the report of “found human remains,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers found the man’s remains in a trash can. An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times. His identity is still unknown, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police did not immediately release any identifying information.

The remains were found amid a spike in crime in D.C., with homicides up 31% and total violent crime up 41%, according to MPD crime statistics.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

