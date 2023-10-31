Washington DC

12-year-old arrested in Penn Quarter attempted carjacking that resulted in 13-year-old's death

By NBC Washington Staff

Police arrested a 12-year-old suspect in a downtown D.C. attempted carjacking in which an alleged 13-year-old accomplice was shot and killed.

Vernard Toney Jr. died Sunday after he was shot on D Street NW, in the Penn Quarter area, the previous night. Police say an off-duty federal security officer shot Toney after he and another young person tried to carjack him.

One of the juveniles held his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, police said, and then the officer opened fire. Toney was shot, and the other person ran.

The 12-year-old suspect has been charged with armed carjacking.

Two sources familiar with the investigation say Toney was arrested in May in connection with a number of armed carjackings in Southeast D.C. He was 12 at the time. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened with the cases.

Toney was a seventh grader at Kelly Miller Middle School in Northeast D.C. He was smart, funny and talented, his principal said in a letter to families.

Counseling services were offered to Toney’s classmates.

As of Monday evening, no charges had been filed against the off-duty officer who opened fire.

