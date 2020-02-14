UMD Introduces New University President

The University of Maryland introduced its new president Friday at a press conference in College Park.

Dr. Darryll Pines, former dean of UMD’s engineering school and a longtime professor at the university, was appointed to the position Wednesday.

Pines will officially become the university’s 34th president when he takes the helm July 1.

As a first-generation college student himself, Pines said he never imagined one day being the president of a university.

"I didn't think I was going to get tenure. I didn't even think I even belonged initially," Pines said.

He beat hundreds of candidates for the position and was among 45 finalists considered by the Board of Regents.

Pines is taking over after the resignation of Dr. Wallace Loh, whose time in office was marred by the heatstroke death of UMD football player Jordan McNair during a practice.

Pines said one of the goals of his presidency is to continue improving the athletic program.

He said that as dean of the engineering school, he focused on recruiting minorities and women for STEM fields and hopes to continue that work across the university during his presidency.

Pines’ two children both attended the University of Maryland. His son Donovan now plays for D.C. United.